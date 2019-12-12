Holidays with Bing

Holidays with Bing is now being performed at the Old Log Theatre at 6:30 p.m. every Sunday in December.

 Submitted photo

“Holidays With Bing” is on stage this December at the Old Log Theatre, 5185 Meadville St., Excelsior.

C Ryan Shipley, seen as Bing in Old Log Theatre’s “Tenderly” and the “Rosemary Clooney Story,” brings this original recreation of a classic radio broadcast concert. Attendees will have a front row seat to the concert that will feature Crosby’s holiday hits with guest appearances from his legendary friends.

Performances will be 6:30 p.m. Sundays, Dec. 15, 22 and 29. Tickets are $35.

To learn more visit, oldlog.com.

