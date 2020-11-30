The Eden Prairie police and fire departments are collaborating on a new program, “Holidays and Heroes.”
Previously held by the police department as “Shop with a Cop,” Police Chief Greg Weber and Fire Chief Scott Gerber announced the new program would include handing out gift cards.
Weber and Gerber will hand out gift cards at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 5, to children participating in Holiday with Heroes.
The event is being sponsored by the Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund and the fund’s president, Lisa Toomey, said, “We are including the fire department in the outreach program moving forward and so have changed the name to ‘Holiday with Heroes.’”
“Usually a child gets to shop and have lunch with the officers, but this year is different because of the pandemic,” Toomey said. “We still wanted to do something, and having the chiefs hand out gift cards is the safest way.”
