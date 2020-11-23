The winter farmers market scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28 and has since been canceled following the governor’s executive orders Nov. 19.
The event was part of a kick-off to the Holiday in Hopkins event that has been adapted this year to focus on supporting local businesses.
