The eighth annual North American Pond Hockey Championship will celebrate “Hockey With A Heart,” with pond hockey, bean bags, benefit concerts and festivities Jan. 16-19 on Lake Minnetonka’s Excelsior Bay. This year’s event will benefit #GIVE16, a charitable campaign started by the Minnesota Wild’s Jason Zucker and his wife, Carly.
Activities will include the tournament with five divisions for men and women. Bracket play takes place on Friday and Saturday with the championship on Sunday. Other activities include a bean bag toss tournament on Saturday with championship play on Sunday. The evening benefit concerts will include High & Mighty on Thursday, The Johnny Holm Band on Friday and Viva Knievel on Saturday. Games and live music will take place in the Club Cambria tent outside Maynard’s Restaurant.
The event is open to the public and there is no fee for spectators. Registration for hockey teams will close at midnight Friday, Jan.10, and registration for the bean bag tournament closes Tuesday. Jan. 14.
More information can be found at pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com, by emailing info@pondhockeylakeminnetonka.com and by calling 612-747-3030.
