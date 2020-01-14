(SUBMITTED PHOTOS)
Hockey Day Minnetonka raised an estimated $4,000 through the sale of apparel, food and donations during a Skipper hockey game Jan. 4 at Pagel Arena in Minnetonka. The nonprofit hosts two events each year, Hockey Day and a summer golf tournament, and the funds raised go back to the Minnetonka youth hockey community to help keep hockey affordable. During the event, the organization donated $12,000 raised from its golf tournament in August to the Minnetonka Youth Hockey Association and Power Play Hockey Play for Minnetonka High School hockey. Hockey Day Minnetonka co-chairs David Alsaker and Gregg Mahalich present a check to Angie Luedke, chair of Minnetonka Power Play Club and Skipper Hockey during the Skipper hockey game.
