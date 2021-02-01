Have you ever thought about how we kept food and drink cold and preserved before we had electric refrigerators in our homes? Well, harvested ice was the answer.
Thankfully, Minnesota and the northern states were fortunate to have many lakes and rivers and very cold winters, which meant a near endless supply of ice for harvesting.
Ice harvesting was a very large industry in America for about 150 years, from the early 1800s to the mid-1950s. It was called harvesting because it involved the gathering of a cold-weather “crop.”
How ice is harvested
In early winter, ice blocks were cut from frozen lakes and rivers. The blocks usually had a thickness of 16-18 inches and were 22 inches square. Each block weighed about 250-300 pounds.
To begin the process, a horse-drawn plow would cut a grid on the lake surface that defined each block. Men would finalize the individual blocks by using breaker bars and 5-foot hand saws, but by the 1920s, circular blades on gas engines replaced the horses and plows.
The blocks were floated to the shoreline where they were stored in ice houses, buildings insulated with either sawdust or straw.
The capacity of the ice house was sized to handle local market needs until the next year’s harvest. Well-built and maintained ice houses could preserve ice for a year or up until the next harvest.
These houses ranged from 10-30 tons in small communities and farms to 200,000-300,000 tons in bigger cities.
Harvesting ice was a very hard and very cold job. The harvest was in January and would last for several weeks. Employees included part-timers, such as farmers and carpenters and anyone who did not have full-time winter work.
The harvests usually ran 24 hours per day! Imagine working the night shift on a cold winter night with only the moonlight and kerosene lanterns for illumination, all the while being near open water where the ice had been cut out.
Ice deliveries
In spring, summer and fall, ice was delivered to homes, businesses and railroads for preserving food. Depending on the outdoor temperatures, the quality of insulation in the ice house and how many times the door of the icebox was opened, a home icebox may have needed re-icing a couple times a week, especially during the hot summer months.
Cross-country railroad shipments of meat and produce may have needed to be re-iced every 200-300 miles along their summer routes.
To order more ice, customers would put a numbered card in the porch window to indicate how many pounds of ice were needed on delivery day. The delivery man would cut the block to the required size and deliver it into the icebox.
The cost was 25 cents per 100 pounds in the 1930s. But remember, wages were maybe 25-30 cents per hour.
How the ice industry began
The ice harvest industry got its start in New England in the early 1800s. By the late 1880s, ice was the second-largest export in the United States, behind cotton. By 1886, 25 million tons were cut and stored or shipped in the U.S. To put things into perspective, one acre of ice at over 12 inches thick would yield about 1,000 tons — a football field is just over one acre in area.
However, by this time, technology allowed for mechanical refrigeration equipment to make ice in warm climates. This caused world and southern markets for ice to go away, but the home, business and railroad markets were growing and the ice industry got a second life.
In 1914, the U.S. used 24 million tons of manufactured ice and 26 million tons of natural ice.
In the late 1930s, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order to create the Rural Electrification Administration, which brought electricity to rural Minnesota, and of course, the option for mechanical refrigeration. By 1950, 90% of American city homes had mechanical refrigerators and 80% of the rural households were so equipped.
Ice demand declined through the World War II years. By the mid-1950s, the ice business was almost gone.
It had survived for well over 100 years due to many innovations in tools and processes and technology, but it could not compete with electricity and could not support the rapidly growing demand for cold.
In Minnesota, we have had the opportunity to see the process on a few occasions when ice was being cut for St. Paul ice palaces.
In an effort to keep the history of the industry alive, Three Rivers Park District began hosting ice harvest programs and events at Richardson Nature Center in Bloomington. In prepandemic years, it hosts school programming where about 200 fourth- and fifth-graders learn about ice harvesting as well as an annual public ice harvesting day event that has drawn up to 500 people.
Tim Graf is a volunteer, ice harvest historian and ice harvester at Three Rivers for 20 years.
