DeGroodt Hardware Store

DeGroodt Hardware Store at 234 Water St. in Excelsior, ca. 1905.

The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society will present “Resilient: Life and Death on Lake Minnetonka” with Steve Kobs. The presentation will be online 7 p.m. Monday, June 14. Suggested contribution $5 per person. For more information, visit resilient.eventbrite.com, elmhs.org or contact the society at info@elmhs.org or 952-221-4766.

Little-known stories connect Excelsior with historic events such as the Minneapolis truck drivers’ strike and riot, the origin of Roller Derby and early steps towards equality for women. A cow, some very productive bees, a midnight snack and one particular spot on a roller coaster all contributed to tragic outcomes. Attendees can learn how area families responded when faced with the unthinkable.

Information: elmhs.org

