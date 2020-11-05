The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka and Wayzata historical societies will present a virtual program about the “forgotten” side of Lake Minnetonka’s Big Island.
The program “Oakwood: The History of West Big Island’’ will be presented online 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.
Big Island is often in the news, but the west side of the island gets little notice, even though historians know there has been a human presence there for centuries.
Aaron Person, president of the Wayzata Historical Society, will explore the little known part of the island from its first inhabitants to the cottagers of the 1880s and the Scandinavian immigrants who moved in after them. “Oakwood” contains some of the oldest structures still in continuous use on either side of the island and has some fascinating stories to tell.
There is a suggested contribution of $5 per person for the online event. All contributions will be divided between the societies.
To register for the event, visit westbigisland.eventbrite.com.
A link to the virtual event will be sent to all attendees by the end of the day Friday, Nov. 6. There will also be a call-in option.
For more information, visit elmhs.org, email info@elmhs.org or call 952-221-4766.
