Six Lake Minnetonka historical organizations have selected a consulting firm to help the groups evaluate a range of alliance opportunities.
Arts Consulting Group will work with members of the Deephaven, Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka, Minnetonka, Wayzata and Westonka historical societies and the Museum of Lake Minnetonka.
In the coming months, the consulting firm will evaluate operations of the six historical societies and gather and analyze community data and stakeholder input. A final report regarding alliance opportunities will be completed by summer 2021, enabling the boards of the partner organizations to determine the best course of action for improving preservation, interpretation and access to Lake Minnetonka history.
The six organizations have collaborated successfully in the past and share similar missions, collection areas, members, funders, volunteers and audiences. They were awarded a $52,000 Heritage Preservation Grant from the Minnesota Historical Society in May to hire a consultant to assist with this project, which is financed in part with funds provided by the State of Minnesota through the Minnesota Historical Society from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
