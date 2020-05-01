The Journalism Education Association has named Marta Hill as one of six runners up for its national Journalist of the Year.
For this award, each state has an individual contest in which a student is named as the state winner and has the opportunity to submit for the national competition.
Additionally, the National Scholastic Press Association awarded The Echo’s website as one of 16 National Online Pacemakers. This is the highest award press association gives to student publications.
The association hosts a national Best of Show for each convention. This year, since the convention was canceled, the organization opened up the contest to all. Echo placed fifth in the national Best of Show contest for both tabloid print and online categories.
St. Louis Park High School was one of nine national First Amendment Press Freedom Award schools. The students would usually pick this up at the spring convention. This award requires information from the principal, all media advisers (Echo and Echowan) and student representatives from both publications. Representatives of the association, Quill & Scroll, the Journalism Education Association serve on the board that awards this distinction.
