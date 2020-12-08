Highway 62 to close Thursday to Monday in Minnetonka for LRT construction

Highway 62 between Shady Oak Road and Highway 212 in Minnetonka will close Thursday, Dec. 10, to Monday, Dec. 14, for Southwest LRT tunnel construction.
According to the Met Council, the work is dependent on weather and may be rescheduled. The detour route is Highway 212 and Interstate 494.
Drivers an expect lane restrictions beginning Thursday morning, with a full closure at 8 p.m. Thursday evening. Highway 62 will reopen by 6 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14.
Work will be ongoing through the night. Area residents can expect additional construction lights and noise during evening hours.
The upcoming roadwork allows crews to continue tunnel construction on the south side of Highway 62.
For immediate construction issues, call the construction hotline at 612-373-3933 answered 24-hours/7 days a week.
