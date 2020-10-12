Due to light rail construction, Highway 100 is scheduled to close between Highways 7 and 62 from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, until 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19.
This closure will allow crews to set beams for the Southwest Light Rail Transit bridge over the roadway. Highway 100 closed earlier in September to shift the freight rail bridge to make way for light rail construction. Overnight work can be expected.
The detour route follows Interstate 394, Highway 169 and Highway 62. Highway 100 will remain open between I-394 and Highway 7.
Info: swlrt.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.