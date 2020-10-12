Due to light rail construction, Highway 100 is scheduled to close between Highways 7 and 62 from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, until 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19.

This closure will allow crews to set beams for the Southwest Light Rail Transit bridge over the roadway. Highway 100 closed earlier in September to shift the freight rail bridge to make way for light rail construction. Overnight work can be expected.

The detour route follows Interstate 394, Highway 169 and Highway 62. Highway 100 will remain open between I-394 and Highway 7.

Info: swlrt.org

