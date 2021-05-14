The Lake Minnetonka Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution announced the winners of its 2021 student competitions. The chapter honors top students with awards that recognize their potential as future leaders through their dedication to community service, outstanding academic accomplishments and passion for American history.
Wayzata High School junior Erin Olson is the winner of the DAR Youth Citizenship Medal. This award is given to students who display exceptional service, courage, leadership and patriotism. Olson is a member of National Honor Society, Girl Scouts, and is part of the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts through Scouts BSA Troop 5283 in Wayzata.
Persevering through many pandemic complications, Olson successfully completed a year-long project to refurbish three client rooms and revitalize the garden area at a Minnesota women’s shelter. The chapter supported Olson’s efforts with funds to purchase new furniture and supplies.
Orono High School senior Samantha Prodahl is the recipient of the DAR scholarship award. Winners of this award are chosen for their academic achievement, leadership in extra-curricular activities and intention to pursue a career that benefits society.
In addition to winning academic awards in math and science and varsity letters in two sports, Prodahl has made an impact on her community. She has planted two rain gardens at the Orono Nature Center with her Girl Scout Troop, served in the Orono Girls Basketball Youth Mentor program and created care packages for active-duty military personnel with the Children of the American Revolution. After high school, Prodahl intends to pursue a career in nursing.
Middle school students were also invited to compete in the DAR essay competition by composing pieces inspired by the 250th anniversary of the Boston Massacre. Wayzata West Middle School student Grace Li was awarded first place at the state level for grade 8, Wayzata Central Middle School student Aaratrika Mondal was awarded first place at the state level for grade 7 and Wayzata West Middle School student Tahmid Reza was awarded first place at the chapter level for grade 6.
