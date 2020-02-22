Art created by 24 high school students from five metro area schools will be featured in “How Great Is Our God,” an exhibit at the Hopkins Center for the Arts, 1111 Mainstreet.
The exhibit will open with a reception and awards ceremony 7-9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. Music will be provided by students from Southwest Christian High School.
The gallery show, sponsored by Great Commission Artists, will also be available for public viewing 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the center. The artists were asked to visually expressed their faith and feelings, using Psalm 147 and other scripture verses.
Art by students from United Christian Academy (Bloomington), Concordia Academy (Roseville), Providence Academy (Plymouth), Southwest Christian High School (Chaska) and St. Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists, (St. Paul), will be included in the exhibition.
At the conclusion of the show, the artwork will be displayed in metro area churches and schools until February 2021.
