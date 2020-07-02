Margo Heuisler, a 2020 graduate from Robbinsdale Armstrong High School, has gained admittance into the United States Air Force Academy Preparatory School. Heuisler will study English, math, science and military history while also participating in military and athletic programs. Upon successful completion of the school, she will have an opportunity to be appointed to the United States Air Force Academy in the class of 2025.
“Margo’s strong academic, athletic, leadership, and community service record in high school allowed her to be selected to attend the USAFA Prep School and take her first step pursuing a career in the Air Force,” said Lieutenant Colonel Pete Swanson, the academy admissions liaison officer. “She is one of our state’s best and brightest. The Armstrong community should be proud of Margo.”
