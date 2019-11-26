Wayzata-based Hammer Residences is among 76 organizations that received Hennepin County’s 2019 Wellness by Design Award for excellence in worksite wellness.
The awards recognize organizations in the county that make employee health a priority through creative and effective wellness initiatives. The awards are presented to companies that demonstrate accomplishments in management support, wellness infrastructure, communication and programming directed at improving employee health.
“Receiving this award keeps us mindful as an organization that by supporting our employees in workplace wellness, they in turn they will be healthier and more engaged in their day-to-day work,” said Hammer CEO John Estrem.
For more info on Hammer, visit hammer.org/careers.
