Eight Hennepin County Library locations are now offering curbside pick-up to allow patrons to access materials through online resources while ensuring safety during the stay-at-home order.
While all 41 Hennepin County Library buildings remain closed, library administration has been working with county officials and medical experts on how to continue providing services to patrons safely and effectively, explained Josh Yettman, communications manager for the county library system.
They looked at the locations that had the most items on hold that were requested before the shutdown, along with architectural features that would allow for no person-to-person contact, according to Yettman. This includes buildings that provide a protective overhang for the books placed on a cart once staff members are notified of a pickup time.
Those library locations include Plymouth, Ridgedale, Brooklyn Park, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove, East Lake, Washburn and Webber Park. Hours for curbside pickup are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Across those locations, more than 700,000 items were on shelves waiting to be picked up.
These are items requested “weeks ago” that patrons are now able to access, said Yettman, adding that as part of a soft launch on April 13, almost 400 books were picked up.
“We want you to access what you’ve already invested,” he said, of those patrons who requested materials prior to the shutdown.
Currently, staff members are unable to transfer items on the hold shelf at a non-curbside location to a curbside location.
To further ensure safety, the libraries are not accepting returns.
“It’s a one-way service at this moment,” Yettman said. He asks that patrons not to use the curbside shelf for returns. “Nothing will be due until at least three weeks after reopening.”
Ensuring the safety of staff has also been important, and staff members are provided with disposable gloves and face masks as they practice social distancing among themselves, explained Yettman.
Three steps to pick up materials
There are three steps patrons should take to request items for pickup.
Step one: Place your items on hold
Already have an item on hold at a curbside location and been notified it’s ready? Skip to step two.
The county library system is currently unable to transfer items on the hold shelf at a non-curbside location to a curbside location.
Use the website to search for items currently available at a curbside location and place a hold on items.
When placing a hold, select a location with curbside pickup. Patrons will be notified via email or phone when the items are ready.
Step two: Call the library when ready to pick up
After patrons receive a notification, they are advised to call the curbside pickup library when they are ready to pick up the holds and have their library card barcode number available.
Staff will pull the items, check them out and place them in a plastic bag on a cart outside of the building.
Bags will be labeled with the hold pickup number written on the library card.
Due dates will be automatically extended to at least three weeks after reopening.
Info: hclib.org
