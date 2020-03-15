From the Hennepin County Library:
As health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), and Hennepin County Public Health continue to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak, Hennepin County libraries remain open regular hours with reduced services.
As a Hennepin County department, the library is working closely with county leadership and health officials to monitor the situation and update our response plans.
In the coming days:
- Library events will be canceled
- Meeting and conference room reservations will be canceled
- Fewer library computers available to increase distance between computer users
We value our role as a public space where all are welcome, and also recognize that the health and safety of all Hennepin County residents and our staff is of critical importance at this time.
Cleaning procedures at library buildings
- As Hennepin County facilities, our libraries are supported by Hennepin County Facility Services housekeeping programs. Janitorial staff are increasing the number of frequently touched hard surfaces in public areas they clean, as well as use of disinfectant products on these hard surfaces.
- Library employees and volunteers are also responsible for certain cleaning procedures.
- A limited supply of disinfectant wipes are available for patrons to use upon request to clean library computer keyboards and work surfaces.
- Using proper hand washing techniques, following cough and sneeze etiquette, maintaining social distance, and staying home when sick are still the best ways to avoid getting infectious diseases, including COVID-19.
Library resources available from home
Remember that the library is here for you, even if you aren’t able to visit in person.
- Borrow eBooks and downloadable audiobooks, stream music or try the Libby app
- Do your work remotely, build skills or look for a job with online resources
- Listen to local music on MNspin
- Ask Us for help over the phone, email or chat
