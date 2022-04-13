Hennepin County is evaluating the current use and design of Minnetonka Boulevard between Highway 100 and France Avenue in St. Louis Park.

The county and its partners, including the city of St. Louis Park, are developing a plan for the corridor to better serve current and future users. Construction for this project is scheduled for 2024.

An open house is set 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at St. Louis Park City Hall, 5005 Minnetonka Blvd. in St. Louis Park.

Visit hennepin.us/minnetonka-boulevard to learn more about the project, view the layouts and provide comments.

