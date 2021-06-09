Hennepin County is hosting a community collection event for county residents to safely and properly dispose of unwanted garden and household hazardous wastes 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12, at St. Louis Park Middle School, 2025 Texas Ave. S. in St. Louis Park.

Health and safety guidelines and a list of acceptable materials are available at hennepin.us/collectionevents.

