Heidi Garrido announced her candidacy for one of two open seats in August in an effort to make the Hopkins City Council look more like the city it serves.
“As a Latina woman under 40, and a renter for 20 years, I will be a voice for those who have not been represented,” Garrido said. “Hopkins is over 60% renters and 40% people of color, and I’ve shared the experience of feeling unheard because I wasn’t a homeowner.”
Citing racial equity as a key concern, Garrido said all public decisions in Hopkins should be evaluated through an equity lens, because not doing so may negatively impact large numbers of residents who have not historically been engaged by city leadership.
“I want the people I represent to be heard, and for the (Hopkins City) Council to be more visible, more transparent, and more accessible to residents before decisions are made,” Garrido said. “I plan to stand up for racial equity, for affordable housing for both renters and homeowners, and for protecting families who live from paycheck to paycheck. I won’t be pushed aside, and I will speak out against gentrification.
“I’ll find ways to give residents who feel their opinions don’t matter the opportunity to channel their needs and concerns through me.”
Garrido said her political hero is Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor. She’s a Latina who worked hard to achieve her goals, Garrido said, and her nomination was a great inspiration.
“It’s one of the things that inspired me to continue my political education at age 34,” Garrido said.
Garrido is pursuing a degree in political science and certification in LGBTQ+ Studies through remote classes at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, while working full time as a chief field inspector for the Minneapolis Public Works Surface Water and Sewer Department. She expects to graduate in May 2022. Garrido serves on the Minneapolis Public Works Racial Equity team. Garrido also owns a wedding and photography business.
Born in Chile, and raised in Wisconsin, Garrido moved to Minnesota in 2003 and to Hopkins in 2015. She lives with her husband Tony and three children in a recently-purchased house on 12th Avenue N.
Garrido’s campaign website can be found at www.heidigarrido.com and on Facebook.
