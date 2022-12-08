Hopkins Education Foundation (HEF) awarded an all-time high of $125,000 to Hopkins Public Schools during the first grant cycle of the school year making this the largest single grant payout in HEF’s 27-year history. Funding 16 awe-inspiring, creative and innovative grants, submitted by Hopkins teachers and staff district wide, HEF gave lift to a host of exciting, hands-on, learning and wellness grants as diverse as the list is long.

With grants focused on accessibility, music, core curriculum, well-being, special needs and entrepreneurship to name a few, HEF’s approved grants clearly consider Hopkins students holistically. Several grants hone in on the importance of mindfulness and regulation: Mindfulness Tools for Social-Emotional Wellness at Eisenhower Elementary brings 1st-graders and their teachers together for yoga and calming practices; Building Self-Regulation Strategies at Meadowbrook Elementary aims to equip students so they can experience less behavioral overloads and attend a greater percentage of their general educations classes; and the installation of a sensory room at North Junior High School where students can decompress and reset for success are a sampling of wellness grants.

Rising Together

Rising Together Through the Science of Reading Grant.
Link Crew

The Link Crew Grant.

Tags

Load comments