Hopkins Education Foundation (HEF) awarded an all-time high of $125,000 to Hopkins Public Schools during the first grant cycle of the school year making this the largest single grant payout in HEF’s 27-year history. Funding 16 awe-inspiring, creative and innovative grants, submitted by Hopkins teachers and staff district wide, HEF gave lift to a host of exciting, hands-on, learning and wellness grants as diverse as the list is long.
With grants focused on accessibility, music, core curriculum, well-being, special needs and entrepreneurship to name a few, HEF’s approved grants clearly consider Hopkins students holistically. Several grants hone in on the importance of mindfulness and regulation: Mindfulness Tools for Social-Emotional Wellness at Eisenhower Elementary brings 1st-graders and their teachers together for yoga and calming practices; Building Self-Regulation Strategies at Meadowbrook Elementary aims to equip students so they can experience less behavioral overloads and attend a greater percentage of their general educations classes; and the installation of a sensory room at North Junior High School where students can decompress and reset for success are a sampling of wellness grants.
By putting mindfulness to work, students are equipped to do their best learning. That’s where grants like Rising Together Through the Science of Reading and Robotics, Circuits and Coding come in engaging areas of core curriculum. The Science of Reading based grant locks in on increasing reading fluency, spelling and writing skills using high-quality teacher resources and personalized materials that draw the readers in, while the second grant is rooted in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics (STEAM) combining both problem-solving and math mastery with soft skills like teamwork and collaboration.
Working together has never been more integral at Hopkins High School (HHS) as it prepares to welcome approximately 500 freshmen in the fall. In support of the upcoming district transition to move 9th-grade from the junior highs to the high school, HEF awarded the Link Crew Grant to HHS. Link Crew has the ability to provide long-term contributions to a positive community climate at HHS, acquire stronger peer connections both within and across grade levels, grow conflict-resolution and communication skill development as well as leadership skills and student connection to their school community.
Hands-on learning is paramount to most all this season’s awarded grants. We are West Podcast Presentations at West Junior High School aims to create a podcast studio to connect students and share their stories on a school community platform. With the help of a partnership with Change Equals Opportunity, students will learn all aspects of podcast creation and gain real life experience in West’s small replica production studio. Likewise, SongWriting in the Choral Classroom intertwines the creation of music with the performance piece of choir by putting ukuleles and classical guitars in the hands of the district’s 7th- to 9th-grade students as they learn to compose and accompany their original works.
Finally, the Glen Lake accessibility project jumpstarts Glen Lake Elementary’ goal to add a wheelchair swing and other fully accessible playground equipment to their upper playground next fall. This grant will enable both wheelchair bound students and their non-wheelchair bound peers to grow camaraderie and relationship through shared recess activities. As the home to the district’s Compass program for elementary-aged children who have complex medical needs, Glen Lake is the perfect site to launch this fully accessible playground equipment.
Awarding funds to innovative and experiential learning opportunities, like those included here, enrich, engage, and energize Hopkins Public School students which is exactly why HEF exists. Be sure to check out a detailed list of all HEF’s fall grants, as well as past awards, by visiting hopkinseducationfoundation.org and clicking on grants.
