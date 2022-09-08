A partnership of the Plymouth Public Safety Department and Rotary Club of Plymouth, Heart Safe Plymouth is set to offer free CPR and Automated External Defibrillator. training opportunities in September, October and November.
The training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning to help save lives. Participants are taught hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an AED.
The training dates listed below are set for 7-8:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Plymouth Public Safety Building/Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd. Class sizes are limited to 25 participants. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
Sept. 15 – Plymouth Public Safety Building, second-floor training room
Sept. 29 – Plymouth Public Safety Building, second-floor training room
Nov. 10 – Plymouth City Hall, Medicine Lake Room
Nov. 17 – Plymouth City Hall, Council Chambers
The training dates listed below are set for 7-8:15 p.m. Thursdays at Plymouth Fire Station 3, 3300 Dunkirk Lane. Class sizes are limited to 25 participants. To register, visit heartsafeplymouthfire3.eventbrite.com.
Oct. 13 – Fire Station 3
Oct. 27 – Fire Station 3
Nearly 7,000 participants have been trained through Heart Safe Plymouth. Plymouth was designated a Heart Safe Community in 2013 by the American Heart Association. The program recognizes efforts to improve systems for preventing deaths caused by sudden cardiac arrest.
