A partnership of the Plymouth Public Safety Department and Rotary Club of Plymouth, Heart Safe Plymouth is set to offer free CPR and Automated External Defibrillator. training opportunities in September, October and November.

The training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning to help save lives. Participants are taught hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an AED.

