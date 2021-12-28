Heart Safe Plymouth, a partnership of the Plymouth Public Safety Department and Rotary Club of Plymouth, has announced free CPR and AED training dates for January, February and March 2022.

The training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning to help save lives. Participants may register for one of the following training dates to learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an AED.

Weekday training sessions

The weekday training sessions below are set for 7-8:15 p.m. on the second floor of the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd. Class sizes are limited to 25 participants. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.

• Tuesday, Jan. 4

• Monday, Jan. 24

• Thursday, Feb. 17

• Thursday, Feb. 24

• Thursday, Mar. 10

• Thursday, Mar. 17

Saturday morning training sessions

Training sessions are set for 10-11:15 a.m. the following Saturdays in the Medicine Lake Room at Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd. Class sizes are limited to 40 participants. To register, visit heartsafeplymouthsaturday.eventbrite.com.

• Jan. 22

• Feb. 26

• Mar. 19

COVID-19 precautions

Registrants who are sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or who have had close contact with someone who has tested positive are asked to cancel their registration and stay home.

Heart Safe Plymouth Background

More than 6,600 participants have been trained through Heart Safe Plymouth. Plymouth was designated a Heart Safe Community in 2013 by the American Heart Association. The program recognizes efforts to improve systems for preventing deaths caused by sudden cardiac arrest.

To schedule a free training session for a group or business, call 763-772-7671 or email heartsafeplymouth@gmail.com. For more information about the Rotary Club of Plymouth, visit rotaryplymouth.org.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments