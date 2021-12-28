Heart Safe Plymouth, a partnership of the Plymouth Public Safety Department and Rotary Club of Plymouth, has announced free CPR and AED training dates for January, February and March 2022.
The training sessions are open to teenagers and adults who are interested in learning to help save lives. Participants may register for one of the following training dates to learn hands-only CPR – chest compressions without mouth-to-mouth breaths – and how to use an AED.
Weekday training sessions
The weekday training sessions below are set for 7-8:15 p.m. on the second floor of the Plymouth Public Safety Building, 3400 Plymouth Blvd. Class sizes are limited to 25 participants. To register, visit heartsafeplymouth.eventbrite.com.
• Tuesday, Jan. 4
• Monday, Jan. 24
• Thursday, Feb. 17
• Thursday, Feb. 24
• Thursday, Mar. 10
• Thursday, Mar. 17
Saturday morning training sessions
Training sessions are set for 10-11:15 a.m. the following Saturdays in the Medicine Lake Room at Plymouth City Hall, 3400 Plymouth Blvd. Class sizes are limited to 40 participants. To register, visit heartsafeplymouthsaturday.eventbrite.com.
• Jan. 22
• Feb. 26
• Mar. 19
COVID-19 precautions
Registrants who are sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or who have had close contact with someone who has tested positive are asked to cancel their registration and stay home.
Heart Safe Plymouth Background
More than 6,600 participants have been trained through Heart Safe Plymouth. Plymouth was designated a Heart Safe Community in 2013 by the American Heart Association. The program recognizes efforts to improve systems for preventing deaths caused by sudden cardiac arrest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.