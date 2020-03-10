HealthMovesMinds comes to St. Louis Park school - 1

Aquila Elementary students engage in the St. Louis Park school’s first HealthMovesMinds Assembly Feb. 26. The service learning initiative was developed by Shape America, also known as the Society of Health and Physical Educators. The initiative focuses on words like “kindness” and “mindfulness.” It includes grade-specific, socio-emotional physical education lessons that give students strategies on how to cope with their emotions. As part of an associated fundraising initiative, Aquila chose to donate to the Muscular Dystrophy Association because of a student at the school who is battling the disease. Aquila students will fundraise until the end of March. To learn more, visit healthmovesminds.org. (Submitted photo)
