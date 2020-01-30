The Health in the Park Fair will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Louis Park Middle School, 2025 Texas Ave. S.

The free event is for people for all ages to learn about physical and mental wellbeing and what resources are available in the community. Local organizations will be present to share information and offer free 30-minute physical activity classes. Westwood Hills Nature Center will offer free snowshoeing. There will also be speakers on a variety of topics.

Thirty-minute classes include:

• 11:30 a.m. – yoga for every body with instructor Rachel Holdgrafer

• Noon – 305 fitness/cardio dance with instructor Aliva Tison

• 1:30 p.m. – Zumba with instructor Katherine McGraw

• 2 p.m. – Intro to qigong with instructor Deborah Heltzer

Twenty-minute classes for kids include:

• 12:30 p.m. – Kids Yoga for grades one through five

• 1 p.m. – Kids Yoga for age 3-6

• 1:30 p.m. – Intro to mindfulness for kids in grades one through five

Speakers at the event:

• 11:30 a.m. – Kimberly Rittmaster on the effects of stress on wellbeing

• Noon – Ryan Plasch on relationship survival

• 1 p.m. – Allison Greenwald on preventing postpartum depression

• 2 p.m. – Victoria Martinez on the voice of invisible hunger

• 2:30 p.m. – Heather Wirch on an introduction to mindfulness for parents: resources for a mindful family

Info: 952-924-2500

