Members of Hawthorne Orchard, a student-led volunteer organization, hosted a Halloween-themed trash pick-up event Nov. 1 at Staring Lake Park in Eden Prairie.
Over the course of three hours, 29 costume-clad volunteers picked up around 450 pieces of trash.
Attendants were encouraged to separate trash and recycling into colored bags.
This event is the first of a series of semiannual trash pick-up events that will be hosted by Hawthorne Orchard.
The purpose of Hawthorne Orchard, which is based in Eden Prairie, is to host activities that will help the local community grow in a positive way. The organization has hosted events to help the environment, encourage learning, and fund money for a positive cause.
Follow on Instagram at @hawthorneorchard and check hawthorneorchard.com for upcoming events.
