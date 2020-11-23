Blue Horizon Energy, based in Minnetonka, announces the hiring of Marilyn Hardy as vice president of business development. Most recently, Hardy served 17 years as director of finance for Berkshire Hathaway BNSF Railway in Fort Worth, Texas, with an emphasis on revenue management and administrative functions.
Blue Horizon Group is a full-service clean energy development company whose projects generate reliable, efficient and sustainable power for businesses and communities.
“Marilyn will focus on corporate, civic and school opportunities as these are the areas we see a lot of growth potential,” said Griffin Dooling, CEO of Blue Horizon Energy. “These areas in particular require a framework of experience different from our ordinary SMB sales and we believe Marilyn’s skillset, experience and acumen matches that need.”
