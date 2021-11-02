With 100% of the ballots counted, Patrick Hanlon has the lead in the race for mayor of Hopkins with 58.7 % of the votes, unseating current mayor Jason Gadd, who had 19% of votes, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
Mayoral contender Sam O Stiele had 21.8% votes.
Hanlon will begin the two-year-term in January.
He is a 15-year resident of Hopkins and currently works for the City of Minneapolis as the director of environmental programs, specifically in the area of environmental services, lead and healthy homes.
In the two council member seats, Gerard Balan and Heidi Garrido have been elected to serve the four-year terms on the Hopkins City Council.
The unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed:
Balan had 32.56 % of votes and Garrido had 26.50% of votes.
Ben Goodlund had 20.74% of votes while incumbent Kristi Halverson had 19.56% of votes.
Balan is a 10-year resident of Hopkins and current member of the Hopkins Planning & Zoning Commission . He works as a psychiatric nurse practitioner.
Garrido engineering technician/chief field inspector with city of Minneapolis Surface Water & Sewer Division
The two will take office in January.
