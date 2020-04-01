CANVIVA, a Minnetonka-based CBD company, pivots to sell much-needed hand sanitizer
Sometimes it takes a crisis and a shortage of product to see the best in people.
Such is the case for CANVIVA, a Minnetonka-based CBD company that has manufacturing facilities in Eden Prairie. The company has taken things into its own hands––literally.
Jim Zimmerman, the president and co-founder of the company, said it was the inability to purchase hand sanitizer last week that set the gears in motion.
“Everything we do is local.” Zimmerman said, “and what really started this ... was when our Senior Vice President Kathy Ashpole said we needed to be sure to have plenty of hand sanitizer for our office and our employees.
“I wanted to make sure our employees were safe, and couldn’t find any products anywhere,” Ashpole said. “As a health and wellness company, I thought we could make a hand sanitizer quickly, for our use, and to help our community with the shortage,” she added.
After her failed attempt to purchase hand sanitizer online, ”we then put the word out that when we go to the local grocery store that we should get what we can,” Zimmerman said.
However, nobody could find the product locally. “We couldn’t find anything,” Zimmerman said.
That’s when the leaders in the company put their heads together and decided to meet the challenge head-on.
“We said there was clearly a need for this and wondered if this was something we could do to help in this time of shortage. So we got together with our formulator and manufacturer here in Eden Prairie and said that if we were going to do it, we wanted to make sure we did a premium product that would be as effective as it could be.”
To do that, Zimmerman said they made some adjustments to the ingredients found in most top-selling sanitizers.
“The leading products have 62 percent alcohol, which is the minimum that anyone would recommend,” Zimmerman said. “We said we should go to 70 percent.”
In addition, they added JoJoba oil for moisturizing, as well as a lemongrass scent for a “refreshing and nice aroma.”
In addition to coming up with a new formula, Zimmerman said the company then designed labels and a new website for the product. “All of which we did in a matter of a couple of days.”
CANVIVA’s hand sanitizer is now being used by employees in a leading regional day care company, health care facilities, grocery retailers, banks, and hardware stores. The company is also donating product to the ICA Food Shelf, a food pantry in Minnetonka.
CANVIVA co-founder, Dave Rye, said, “We’re proud that our product will play a small role in keeping essential employees safe, as they perform their incredible service to all of us.”
Rye went on to explain how CANVIVA’s hand sanitizer strategy has evolved, “While we initially planned to make product to help area retailers fill empty store shelves, we quickly learned that there was a major need for an effective extra strength hand sanitizer for employees in critical and essential industries. CANVIVA has teamed up with a number of local distributors who serve these essential businesses in addition to selling to companies directly. We want to get as much hand sanitizer to them as quickly as product is available. In many cases, our employees are delivering the product themselves.”
Zimmerman said that the effort in manufacturing this product not only helps the community but helps the company in light of the effects of COVID-19.
“In the face of a disaster, it makes us all feel good that we can do something,” Zimmerman said. “We’re a CBD product company, but this doesn’t have anything to do with CBD. But it’s something we can make ... something in a small way that will make a bit of a difference.”
The company started with about 10,000 bottles a day in 8-ounce bottles. However, after running out of the 8-ounce bottles, they then started manufacturing 12-ounce bottles.
Because bottles are in themselves somewhat of a scarce commodity, Zimmerman said they may have to switch to an opaque or blue bottle sometime in the near future.
Whether this is a product that will continue to be manufactured by the Eden Prairie company is not clear at this point, though Zimmerman felt that was a possibility.
“Ideally, we will continue to sell it. It’s a premium product and those using it say it’s a quality product. I hope the product would be ongoing, but we’ll use it to get through the short-term and see where it goes,” he added.
Doing a bit of good is something that Zimmerman said makes it all worthwhile.
“I’m an entrepreneur ... and you will find companies making masks, working on vaccines. When you get the best and brightest going 24/7 to work on things like this, it’s miraculous what can happen,” he said.
Those small actions by companies across the country can add up to huge contributions.
Zimmerman said he felt that to be true.
“Hopefully, this will reassure some folks. If everyone can contribute in some small way, it can have a huge impact and we want to be sure we can contribute on our small way” he said. “It makes it a lot more exciting to come into work in the morning and to have something meaningful to contribute instead of fretting and worrying about everything,” he added.
For more information, visit canviva.com/hand-sanitizer/
