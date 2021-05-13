Cathy Thoma, director of volunteer resources for Wayzata-based Hammer Residences, was recently awarded the credential of Certified in Volunteer Administration.
Thoma joins a group of more than 1,100 professionals worldwide who hold the credential. To earn the designation, an person must demonstrate achievements in the areas of education, professional experience and the application of core competencies. The certification is the only internationally recognized credential in the field.
Applicants who become candidates for the certification must complete a two-hour examination testing knowledge, application and analysis of skills in six competencies related to the mobilization and leadership of volunteer engagement. Successful recipients also pledge to work within the professional code of ethics.
