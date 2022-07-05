Staff and some of the individuals supported by Hammer Residences and Northeast Residence take to the stage June 23 at Quincy Hall in Minneapolis to thank Reach for Ralph attendees for their support. Around 230 people attended the benefit, which was hosted by Hammer, a Wayzata-based nonprofit serving individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities, and its partner, Northeast Residence, which is based in White Bear Lake. Hammer manages 46 group homes in the west metro, and Northeast Residence manages 24 group homes in the east metro. The benefit raised more than $300,000. The funds will, in part, enable Hammer and Northeast Residence to continue to adapt their services to meet the changing and growing needs of the roughly 360 individuals they serve. The event, which featured a multi-media program, live and silent auctions and dinner, marked the first in-person Reach for Ralph since 2019.(Submitted photo)
Hammer and Northeast Residence’s Fundraising Manager, Nate Reed (right) and Alex, one of the individuals served by Hammer, stand with a Reach for Ralph statue during the June 23 event in Minneapolis. Funds raised at Reach for Ralph will help provide opportunities for activities, home improvements and access to nursing and medical care that will allow individuals to age well in their Hammer or Northeast Residence home.(Submitted photo)
Bill Krippner and his son Wayne chat with Hammer CEO John Estrem about the role Hammer has played in supporting Wayne throughout his life. Wayne has been a part of the Hammer family for more than 23 years. The annual Reach for Ralph benefit helps provide resources that will enable Hammer and Northeast Residence to adapt some of their existing group homes to better meet the changing needs of the individuals they serve as they age. It will also help to ensure staff are well-trained with the necessary tools to provide care and to be appropriately compensated.(Submitted photo)
Alex, one of the individuals served by Hammer Residences, talks with Jim Bebo, founder and CEO of Wayzata-based ACI Asphalt & Concrete, Inc., which was one of the sponsors for this year’s Reach for Ralph celebration.(Submitted photo)
