Hammer Residences, a Wayzata-based nonprofit serving individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities, and its partner, Northeast Residence based in White Bear Lake, are gearing up for their first in-person Reach for Ralph celebration and benefit in three years.
This year’s Reach for Ralph event is scheduled for 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Quincy Hall, 1325 Quincy St. NE, Minneapolis, and will feature a multi-media program, live and silent auctions and a plated dinner. The organization will share inspiring stories of the people they support, including Wayne, a member of the Hammer family.
The Reach for Ralph event will help provide resources that will enable Hammer and NER to adapt some of their existing group homes to better meet the changing needs of the individuals they serve as they age. It will also help to ensure staff are well-trained with the necessary tools to provide care and to be appropriately compensated.
Funds raised at Reach for Ralph will also help to enhance the lives of people supported by Hammer and NER and help them continue to live the full lives they want and deserve. The funds will help provide opportunities for activities, home improvements and access to nursing and medical care that will allow them to age well in their Hammer or NER home. According to Hammer, government funding is available for some of these services, but it falls short for most.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.