‘[They] make a real difference in the lives of people with disabilities,’ said Hammer CEO John Estrem
Hammer Residences and its sister organization Northeast Residence are continuing to celebrate and thank their direct support staff in recognition of Direct Support Professional Recognition Week, which was Sept. 11-17.
Gov. Tim Walz made a proclamation in recognition of the week, in which he stated, “Direct support professionals strengthen the fabric of a community by facilitating the inclusion and integration of people with disabilities” while also enduring “long working hours in a profession marked by critical and growing shortages of labor.”
Direct support professionals, along with assistant program managers and program managers, provide daily support to adults living with intellectual and developmental disabilities while helping them be part of their community, have a job and stay active. Hammer and Northeast Residence manage 70 group homes and apartment programs throughout the west and northeast metro areas.
“Direct Support Professional Recognition Week provides a great opportunity to recognize, celebrate and thank our dedicated, innovative direct support workforce,” said Hammer and Northeast Residence CEO John Estrem. “It’s important to recognize that they are the unsung heroes whose dedication, skills and care make a real difference in the lives of people with disabilities.”
Estrem said that dedication has been especially important in dealing with ongoing staffing shortages, during which the organizations’ direct care staff often pick up extra shifts and sacrifice time with their own families to ensure the individuals they serve have the support and care they need 24/7.
“Ultimately, they live out our mission of helping the 370+ individuals Hammer serves to live their best lives,” Estrem said.
Evidence of that mission being fulfilled can be easily found at Hammer’s Gardner home in Wayzata, where decades of combined DSP experience provides support for the home’s three residents: Brittni, Dawn and Sarah.
Upon a recent visit, Dawn, who has lived at the home for 12 years, talked about her new job at the local Juut Salon.
“I’m a salon assistant. I’ve been working there for seven weeks,” Dawn said, adding that her favorite perks of the job are the discounted hair cuts and hair coloring.
When she’s not working, Dawn likes to go shopping or get coffee at Starbucks with her friends. When at home, the women like to have dinner together, exercise by running on the treadmill or dancing and play games after finishing up their chores.
Leaving the house typically involves going to church on Tuesday nights, bowling or catching the occasional show at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre.
Sarah moved into the Gardner home only a year ago but quickly found a connection with Brittni, who has lived there for 13 years, when she learned the fact that they share the same birthday.
“What do you always say to each other at bedtime? What do you call each other,” asked Emily Robillard, an assistant program manager for Hammer.
“Sisters,” Brittni responded.
“She says, ‘Goodnight sis,” Robillard added. “You just kind of become family with everybody.”
Among those helping build that familial structure is Annie Critzer, program manager for Hammer, who applauded the other DSPs – Julia Barnhill, Glenda Golden and Olu Mustapha – for their tireless work at the Gardner home.
“The team here is so strong and they’re so great at their job and everything that they do,” Critzer said. “They take initiative. They go above and beyond in every way shape and form. They pick up extra shifts and help each other out. ... I really love this team. Obviously, we’re here for the women and we’ve got great women here.”
Golden, who has worked in the disability services industry for 45 years, has been with Hammer for a year and helping at the Gardner home for about four months.
“[Critzer and Robillard] made it so easy for me to come in. They wrote everything down, step by step and hour by hour. I’ve never seen it before, but that was so helpful for me. I really appreciate them very much,” Golden said. “The staff here is awesome.”
Kathy Ganzer, Sarah’s mother, said she is extremely grateful for Hammer and everyone working at the Gardner home.
“This has been such a good fit. ... The staff actually participates with the girls. They don’t just drop them off somewhere and pick them up later or sit on their phones. They are actively engaging with them and it really is like a family,” Ganzer said. “It really is amazing.”
In the past year, Ganzer said it’s been wonderful to watch as Sarah has grow and continued to gain confidence in herself.
“I’m just super happy,” she sad. “I mean, it makes me cry. I just can’t tell you the joy it gives me every time I see her and every time I hear what she’s doing.”
To learn more about DSPs and the services provided by Hammer and Northeast Residence, visit Hammer.org and nerinc.org.
