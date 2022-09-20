fw22NW_Hammer1.jpg

The residents of Hammer’s Gardner home in Wayzata share a laugh with two direct support professionals. Seated from left are Olu Mustapha, Dawn, Glenda Golden and Sarah with Brittni standing behind them. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

‘[They] make a real difference in the lives of people with disabilities,’ said Hammer CEO John Estrem

Hammer Residences and its sister organization Northeast Residence are continuing to celebrate and thank their direct support staff in recognition of Direct Support Professional Recognition Week, which was Sept. 11-17.

fw22NW_Hammer2.jpg

Dawn, center, stands in her bedroom with Hammer Program Manager Annie Critzer, left, and Assistant Program Manager Emily Robillard. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
fw22NW_Hammer3.jpg

Brittni, who lives at Hammer Residences’ Gardner home in Wayzata, stands in the doorway to her bedroom. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)
fw22NW_Hammer4.jpg

Sarah, who has lived at Hammer’s Gardner home in Wayzata for about a year, said her room was painted pink because it’s one of her favorite colors. (Sun photo by Jason Jenkins)

