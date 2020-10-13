Community members can dress up their two- and four-legged monsters for the fourth annual Halloween in Hopkins happening 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. In light of COVID-19, the event won’t include trick-or-treating, however JCI Hopkins will weave a web of outdoor photo booths along Mainstreet from 7th to 11th Avenues and along the Artery to dig up some Halloween spirits.
The displays are designed for all ages. Photo booths will be out all day to capture pictures. Attendees are encouraged to keep a safe distance and wait their turn.
Share photos on social media with the tag #HalloweeninHopkins to enter an online costume contest. Winners will be announced Halloween night.
The event is hosted by JCI Hopkins and Hopkins Business and Civic Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.