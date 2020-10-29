Halloween in Hopkins will take place 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 hosted by the Hopkins Business and Civic Association and JCI Hopkins.
While the event typically has Mainstreet businesses welcoming waves of costumed kids through their doors, as of mid-September, the outlook for Halloween in Hopkins 2020 was uncertain, explained JCI Hopkins member Kim Rausch.
"There was a general understanding that the typical trick-or-treating style event wouldn't be viable during a pandemic," she said. "Most notably, the volume of trick-or-treaters seen in past years would not allow for sufficient distancing."
Understanding how much local businesses have been impacted in recent months, JCI Hopkins members brain stormed and made a plan to help bring people back to Hopkins.
On Saturday, JCI Hopkins will be setting up outdoor photo booths along Mainstreet from 7th to 12th Avenues and along the Artery. There will be no trick-or-treating this year, but the outdoor event will provide an outlet for Halloween fun in a distanced and safe event for all ages. As one of the few cities in the metro areas with a classic main street, the goal of the event is to remind people of how much the community has to offer, Rausch said.
"We hope people will venture inside businesses and support them while in town," she said.
Even though both of its annual fundraisers were canceled along with many other events this year, JCI Hopkins is not requesting for any financial support from businesses. Instead they have asked businesses to set up their own outdoor display or decorate their windows for Saturday. Not only will the additional decor add to the festive feel around town, but JCI Hopkins is partnering with the Hopkins Business and Civic Association to create a scavenger hunt of these business displays.
In true 2020 style, there is an online component too. Visitors are encouraged to engage with JCI Hopkins on social media for a chance to win gift cards for local Hopkins businesses. By sharing photo booth pictures on Facebook or Instagram using #HalloweeninHopkins, visitors will be entered into the online costume contest.
There will also be prizes for scavenger hunt participants who post pictures in front business displays using the same hashtag. All winners will be announced Halloween night on JCI Hopkins' Instagram and Facebook pages.
