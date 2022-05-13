The Haiti MN Mission Team of Overture Outreach International will be holding its 10th-annual plant and craft sale Wednesday, May 18, through Saturday, May 21.
The sale will be held at 19207 Lotus View Drive, Eden Prairie.
The funds from the sale will be used to help build homes for Haitian families who lost everything in the earthquake last August.
Overture Outreach International is a 501c3 organization established by individuals in the U.S. and Haiti to empower Haitian families and their communities to be active and engaged in building full, hopeful and independent lives. Their long-term goal is to transform Haiti by building strong, independent, self-sufficient communities, a press release said.
Lisa Hyatt, the executive director of Overture International, will be flying in to participate in the sale this year. She’s plans to thank donors, answer questions and give updates on the current situation and progress being made in Haiti.
From 2009-2018, the mission team made annual trips to Haiti to deliver supplies to Pwoje Espwa, an orphanage in Haiti’s southern peninsula. Because of political unrest, it’s no longer safe to visit Espwa.
The MN Mission team continues to actively support these Haitian families. They receive a picture and background information for a family who needs a decent home, and then raise the money for it to be built. The homes are built entirely by trained Haitian construction workers. This provides jobs for hundreds of Haitians. Since 2018 the MN Mission has helped to fund 18 houses.
