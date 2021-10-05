The Minnesota Academy of Science has announced the addition of Lori Haak to its board of directors.
Haak, who resides in Eden Prairie, is a biology teacher at Simley High School in Inver Grove Heights. She earned a master of arts in secondary education from Hamline University and a bachelor of arts from Concordia College.
As an experienced educator, Haak will play an important role in guiding the Academy of Science’s mission of advancing Minnesota students’ educational opportunities in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
“I’m eager to serve the organization that first inspired my love for science and the science community through regional and state science fairs. Now that I’m a biology teacher it’s exciting to be able to bring that perspective to the board of directors,” Haak said.
Haak is part of a cohort of six new Academy of Science board members serving three-year terms that began in September.
“I am honored to announce that Lori Haak is now a member of our board of directors,” said Lara Maupin, the academy’s executive director. “Ms. Haak will provide a great deal of support and insight to MAS. I look forward to further promoting STEM education and excellence in Minnesota with her assistance.”
The Minnesota Academy of Science was founded in 1873 and is a statewide 501(c)3 nonprofit organization committed to connecting Minnesotans of all backgrounds with resources and opportunities to engage in STEM learning, research, and communication – and to recognize excellence in these areas.
