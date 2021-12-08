Sorry, an error occurred.
Shots were fired at a large Hopkins townhouse complex at 1:03 a.m. on Dec. 2, according to the Hopkins Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to a report of shorts heard. As officers responded, additional calls reported shots had been fired in the area.
When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered one of the townhouses had been hit by gun fire, along with two vehicles.
The area was locked down for scene security and to make sure no one was injured.
No injuries have been reported.
Assisting agencies include Minnetonka Police, Plymouth Police, St. Louis Park Police and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
The preliminary investigation is ongoing. If anyone has information regarding this incident, call 952-258-5321 and ask to speak with an officer.
