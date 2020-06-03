I want to take a moment to congratulate you! You have made it to the home stretch of your senior year, and you are about to become a part of Armstrong High School’s graduating class of 2020. This is a very exciting time for all involved! It is also a time to celebrate despite the COVID-19 virus that is part of our everyday lives, and has forced us to adapt and find a new normal. You have continued to fight and work extremely hard and have earned the opportunity to graduate from Armstrong High School as the class of 2020.
I know, and your families are well aware that there is disappointment, confusion, frustration and sad emotions that are taking place due to this global pandemic. This has been unfair and it is okay if you have these feelings. None of us saw this coming and I’m in full agreement with you that this is not how the close of your senior year was supposed to go. I had to come to the realization that there is nothing I, nor anyone else can say to make up from what has been taken away. It has always been my mission to honor and celebrate the Class of 2020, and we will continue to do our best to find ways to make this a special time for the Class of 2020.
As I take a moment to reflect on the 2019-20 school year, I have to say that my time this school year has been an excellent experience getting to learn the traditions of AHS, and getting to know you, the senior class. I want to offer a few words of encouragement as we look to close the Class of 2020 on a high note.
1. The AHS Class of 2020 is a class full of talent that will make a positive impact in our society and future. I’m excited to follow you along your journey. One thing that I know is that young people are very resilient and know how to fight. The key now is to stay positive, and enjoy this time with your family as you celebrate the huge accomplishment of graduating high school.
2. Continue to be a lifelong learner. This is also paramount as you navigate through this society and seek to bring positive change. Be open to learning new things, and search for ways to keep improving. Never stop learning!
3. Look to leave a place better than you found it, treat all with respect and endeavor to make as many positive additions as you can to the people you come in contact with.
Your high school experience has prepared you for the next chapter of your life. All the experiences that you have taken part in have built you into a strong young leader. I am eager to hear of your future successes. Armstrong High school is committed to guiding, and preparing our students for their futures. I offer my most sincere and heartfelt best wishes to each and every one of you.
Erick Norby is principal of Robbinsdale Armstrong High School.
