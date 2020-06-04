It was April 23, 2020. Students everywhere tuned in to Gov. Tim Walz’s press conference, dreading the predicted extension of distance learning for the remainder of the school year. The first 30 minutes of the press conference felt like three hours. And then our hearts dropped.
“Today’s executive order will continue distance learning until the end of the school year,” the governor said.
Suddenly, everything around us was a blur; we realized that March 13 was the last day we would walk the halls of Minnetonka High School as Skippers; we realized we may never see some of our teachers and classmates ever again; we realized that our lives would never be the same.
But, after a moment of despair, we remembered something else. We were still Skippers, dedicated to continuing to do the right thing and representing ourselves well. Sure, this year may not have gone our way, but when does life ever pan out exactly how we hoped? Rather than succumbing to our circumstances, we forged our own destiny, celebrating our class for what we accomplished. Creating the @tonkaclassof2020 Instagram page, we cheered on our classmates in finalizing their decisions for the future. We gathered in Google Meets and FaceTime calls to meet with our friends, virtually celebrating important 18th birthdays and officially becoming adults. We watched movies together in Netflix parties and played video games together online, and we even compiled videos together to make it seem like we were playing hacky sack together. We may have been physically distancing, but we remained socially connected. And that is the relentless and undying spirit of a Minnetonka Skipper.
Even though we long to relish the past, today should be about so much more than that. There is so much more to life than the walls of Minnetonka High School. Instead, dream about the future. Embrace your inner Skipper and voyage beyond the horizons. The world may be round, but it has many corners that have yet to be explored. So whether you’re about to embark on furthering your education, starting a job, taking a gap year, or joining the armed forces, know that you are and forever will be Skippers. Even though we might be physically parting ways, the spirit of this class will live on. So know that we all can and will stay connected. We all can and will lean on each other. We all can and will continue to be the Class of 2020, the class with heart.
As we come to the end of our time at Minnetonka High, we might be confused, anxious and maybe even a little scared. But there is plenty of time to wait in anticipation. However, excitement exists in the fleeting moments of life. Venture into the unknown and experience the indescribable. Go out there and learn what life has to offer, more than just toilet paper, Tik Toks and Instagram push-up challenges. Go out there and live! Continue doing the right thing and representing Minnetonka and yourselves well.
In the end, we are never defined by what happens to us. Rather, we’re defined by what we do with what we are given. In good and in bad, I urge you to remember the incredibly inspiring words of Dory: “Just keep swimming.”
Jai Chadha is a member of the Minnetonka High School Class of 2020.
