You’ve likely heard the saying that “An apple a day keeps the doctor away.” While that may be true, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention actually recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic physical activity each week to help with overall health and decrease the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes.
Fortunately, there’s a simple way to exercise that doesn’t require a fee and can fit into even the busiest of schedules. Take a walk! Getting out for a walk can seem more difficult now that the days are getting shorter and when there is snow on the ground. But these inevitable events don’t have to stop you from getting outside to get some exercise and enjoy nature.
One way to get outside this fall is to take a hike under the lights. At French Regional Park in Plymouth, we have turf trails in our parks that are lit for fall walking until 9 p.m. These trails will be available for walking until snow falls and they become cross-country ski trails.
Even when snow is on the ground, there still are miles of trails available for walking. Each winter, French Park offers more than two and a half miles of plowed trails, Eagle Lake Regional Park in Plymouth has 1.7 miles of plowed trails, and Baker Park Reserve in Medina has a mile of paved surface that is plowed, plus more than 5 miles of trail that is packed for winter hiking and snowshoeing.
Through partnerships with the communities we serve, many of Three Rivers’ regional trails are also plowed, providing opportunities for walkers and bicyclists to use them all winter long. The Luce Line Regional Trail in Plymouth and Golden Valley is plowed, as well as the Medicine Lake Regional Trail in Plymouth and Maple Grove, and the Dakota Rail Regional Trail from Wayzata to County Road 110 in Mound. I’m grateful to our city partners for their work plowing the regional trails to make them available for easier walking, recreational biking and bicycle commuting throughout the winter season.
The guiding vision for our recently-adopted 2040 System Plan at Three Rivers is that everyone can connect with nature every day, and I want to invite you to explore any of the more than 300 miles of trails within the Three Rivers Park District system. Walking on the trails offers a simple and convenient way to be active outside in all seasons. For more information about hiking in Three Rivers Park District, visit ThreeRiversParks.org/hiking.
Marge Beard is Three Rivers Park District Commissioner representing District 1. District 1 includes Corcoran, Greenfield, Hanover, Independence, Long Lake, Loretto, Maple Plain, Medicine Lake, Medina, Minnetrista, Minnetonka Beach, Mound, New Hope, Orono (Precincts 1, 3 and 4), Plymouth, Rockford, Rogers, Spring Park, St. Bonifacius and Wayzata. To contact her, email Marge.Beard@threeriversparks.org or call 763-559-6758.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.