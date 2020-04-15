“Stay at home” is tough to do if you don’t have a home.
Many low-income Minnesotans are experiencing an extreme loss of income as we take protective measures as a state and country to reduce risk to health and our healthcare system. For low-income Minnesotans, any break in income can have serious economic consequences, making it even harder to pay for already unaffordable rent. Ensuring stable housing is important for our individual and community health; it is critical we minimize disruptions to housing that could make it even harder for Minnesotans to mitigate the threat of COVID-19. Emergency housing assistance is critical to prevent homelessness and stop the spread of COVID-19.
This is why the Minnesota Housing Partnership and so many others are imploring our state legislative leaders to dedicate $100 million in emergency COVID-19 funds for housing supports through the Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance Program.
I have worked to advance affordable housing for three decades, and in that time, have never faced the challenges that are before us today. The speed at which we are absorbing changes in our personal and public lives, and in our economy, is incredible. We are trying to very quickly make sense of what these changes will mean, especially to our neighbors who are most impacted by these economic stresses. Gov. Tim Walz issued Executive Order 20-14 to suspend evictions, and it is critical that no one loses their home in the midst of this crisis, which is not only disruptive to that family but threatens their health and the public health.
Yet, an eviction suspension, while necessary right now, doesn’t remove the responsibility of renters to still pay that rent, now or in the future. We need rental assistance from the State to ensure that people who have been laid off, who had already been living paycheck to paycheck, have some way to pay those bills.
This funding would also ensure that housing providers continue to have sufficient revenue to pay their own debt service, keep their doors open, and pay for increased costs for cleaning and maintenance that this health crisis is demanding of them.
Without such rental assistance, I’m concerned about the cascade of impacts on families, who will be faced with months of accrued rental debt, that will be impossible to repay on minimum wage salaries. And for the cascade of impacts on the housing industry, that could lead to an even worse repeat of the massive foreclosures we experienced just over a decade ago.
Suburban communities around the Twin Cities have been stepping up in inspiring ways, to respond to this pandemic with full hearts and helpful hands. The need for such compassion will continue for a long time, as the full impact of this crisis is revealed over the coming months and years. We have an opportunity now to act to prevent some of the worst-case scenarios, and ensure that everyone will continue to have a home in which to stay healthy, and recover both physically and economically from this crisis we’re facing.
Anne Mavity is the executive director of the Minnesota Housing Partnership and at St. Louis Park City Councilmember.
