Hello, it is with great pleasure that I get to present the incredible St. Louis Park High School Class of 2020. As principal of St. Louis Park High School, I have had the pleasure of learning alongside nine groups of senior students during my time as both assistant principal and principal. The Class of 2020 stands out for me for many reasons, but I would like to highlight the ways they exemplified Park PRIDE.
We acknowledge the “P” in PRIDE for “Purpose.”
The mission of St. Louis Park Schools states that we will “prepare all students to contribute to society.” Our Class of 2020 is ready. As we recognize each student from our graduating class, I hope you are inspired like I am by their accomplishments and future plans.
This class reinforces the importance of individual and collective purpose for us all. Students have insisted on sharing their lived experiences and asking for changes in policy and practice to meet their needs and those of the greater student body. I so appreciate the moments when students sacrificed their own comfort to stand for their classmates. I have a strong belief that the contributions to their future communities will be tremendous.
We acknowledge the “R” in PRIDE for “Relationships.”
As I think about this class, I have powerful memories of students sharing concerns about their education in a safe and productive space that will lead to continued change long after they leave to pursue their futures. The relationships were formed on trust that helped us learn together when we were angry, frustrated as well as content and calm. It is a unique and special school where students can lead professional development for our teachers modeling the value for lifelong learning.
We acknowledge the “I” in PRIDE for “Inclusiveness.”
In a time when our nation has become polarized around many issues, I have seen many examples of the Class of 2020 modeling tolerance and seeking multiple perspectives on complex issues in our world. From students sharing their learning about underrepresented people in our nation’s history to navigating complex issues we currently face, our seniors value the lived experiences of people to guide their learning and will continue to seek multiple perspectives from others as they learn and grow beyond St. Louis Park High School.
We acknowledge the “D” in PRIDE for “Dependability.”
The Class of 2020 has learned many lessons about the power of depending on one another. There are too many stories to tell … some of tragedy (pause) … some of triumph … some that cause you to simply pause and reflect for a moment on days gone by (pause).
As we have transitioned to distance learning this spring, the Class of 2020 has stayed united in spirit even though distance has been a necessity for our health and the health of others. I believe this will lead to a future where human connection has a higher value. The world is blessed to receive a group of young adults that comprise our graduating class. The St. Louis Park community has modeled the importance of connectedness and I am sure that you will all work collectively to do amazing things wherever you will go.
And finally, we acknowledge the “E” in PRIDE for “Excellence.”
Excellence comes in many forms. Some ways we see excellence is the capacity we have to be a great friend. Other forms involve the academic awards we will see on display tonight. Yet another form is seeing a person pursuing a passion that amazes those witnessing it. Among this class are people I will dearly miss. Students with an incredible light that brightens days. Students with academic abilities that can rival any other. Students with athletic and artistic abilities that leave us in awe. St. Louis Park High School has always been a school that has fostered a pursuit of excellence and the Class of 2020 exemplifies this pursuit. The huge benefit that we will continue to grow from is the collection of amazing human beings that we are about to celebrate. Thank you for sharing your hearts and minds with us.
Scott Meyers is principal of St. Louis Park High School. This is his graduation speech. Graduation is set for Tuesday, June 23.
