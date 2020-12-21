After a year of social distancing, it’s no wonder why increasing numbers of people are struggling with their mental health. Winter combined with pandemic restrictions make this a difficult time for everyone, but especially seniors. Self-care is crucial to preventing feelings of isolation and loneliness this winter and beyond.
The World Health Organization defines “self-care” as what people do for themselves to establish and maintain health, and to prevent and deal with illness. It’s the foundation of our health and well-being, encompassing hygiene, nutrition, lifestyle, environmental and socio-economic factors and self-medication.
The pandemic adds to the isolation seniors may already face during winter months. Many have reported experiencing that “Groundhog Day” feeling, with each day bleeding into the next. Family and friends can’t gather like they used to, and since risk for severe illness with COVID-19 increases with age, it’s even more important that older adults stay quarantined.
With this in mind, here are some ways to practice self-care this winter:
• Stick with a routine – Take a shower, do your make-up, whatever you do to get ready in the morning. Staying in your pajamas is tempting, but this will help you feel good about your appearance and kick-start the day.
• Move your body – Watch an exercise video or get outside and walk. Even small movements can improve your mood and overall health.
• Engage your mind – Complete a puzzle, read or paint. Keeping your mind active helps you feel happier and healthier.
• See your doctors regularly – Visit your doctors on your standard schedule and continue taking medications as prescribed. Several providers now offer video visits, too.
• Soak up some vitamin D – With less sun exposure during the darker winter months, consult with your doctor about taking a vitamin D supplement. A light therapy box is also a great way to add sunlight to your day and combat seasonal affective disorder.
• Skip the afternoon nap – Although it’s tempting, napping can lead to lower quality sleep at night. For seniors, afternoon napping can also cause late-day confusion, where the darkness makes it difficult to decipher what time it is.
• Maintain a balanced diet – Stock up on fresh fruits and vegetables and buy frozen ones if needed. Make ordering out a special event and try something new to keep things fresh while supporting your local community.
As a friend, family member or caregiver, you can help combat feelings of isolation in a loved one by staying engaged with them. Call, write, Zoom – make sure they’re having a conversation with someone at least once a day and let them know you’re thinking of them. Get creative! Extended outdoor visits are not ideal in Minnesota now, but how about leaving a surprise snowman in the yard or dropping off a special treat or meal? There’s nothing like getting a letter or card in the mail, or an interesting article, a joke, or a picture with a favorite memory.
At senior living communities, neighbors are looking after each other from afar with daily calls and waves in the hallways. Virtual programming – from fitness classes to bingo – helps residents practice self-care and stay engaged. On-site medical providers prevent residents from going out in the community, too.
If you’re feeling secluded or down, you’re not alone. Reach out to a medical professional and be honest with your providers and family about how you’re feeling. Senior LinkAge Line of Minnesota (1-800-333-2433) is a great resource for finding caregiving services and learning how to age well. Get more information at mn.gov/senior-linkage-line.
These are difficult times, so remember to be kind to yourself. A little bit of self-care and kindness can go a long way.
Cari Brastad is a registered nurse and health and wellness navigator at Trillium Woods in Plymouth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.