Highway 12 in the west metro area has long been known as a dangerous stretch of road.
Since 2011, 25 people have been killed or severely injured in crashes on the 15-mile section between Wayzata and Delano. I personally have visited with many people who have been affected by crashes on Highway 12.
In an effort to reduce serious head-on crashes on Highway 12, local stakeholders have been working closely with city, county and state partners – including state legislators – for the past five years as part of the Highway 12 Safety Coalition to improve safety throughout the corridor. While we have collectively made progress toward making the highway safer, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done.
In the next few years, you will see even more changes to Highway 12. We will add a concrete median between Maple Plain and County Road 6 in Orono, eliminating the possibility of head-on collisions. We also will be constructing a roundabout at the intersection of Highway 12 and County Road 90.
Roundabouts have proven to significantly reduce the likelihood of serious injury crashes. Lastly, crews will make some changes at the intersection of County Road 92 and Highway 12. County Road 92 will cross over Highway 12 and the adjacent railroad tracks, connecting to Highway 12 with a roundabout and eliminating the unsignalized intersections that are there today. These projects will considerably improve safety by reducing the types of crashes that have claimed and permanently changed so many lives.
This work will add to the list of safety improvements that have already been made, including the recent installation of dynamic signs that alert motorists when the pavement is slippery, and centerline delineators that help keep motorists in their lanes between Delano and Maple Plain.
Other recent safety improvements you may have noticed include the installation of a concrete barrier between Interstate 394 in Wayzata and County Road 6 in Orono, LED lighting at multiple Highway 12 intersections in Independence, and centerline and shoulder rumble strips throughout the corridor.
Again, we still have more to do. We are currently studying the corridor to identify solutions for the final sections of Highway 12 between Wayzata and Delano. This includes taking a close look at the conditions in the corridor. We will then identify any major remaining problems and come up with solutions to help solve those problems. With those solutions in hand, we will be able to look for funding to finish making Highway 12 a much safer highway as we strive Toward Zero Deaths on our Minnesota roads.
Margaret Anderson Kelliher is commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
