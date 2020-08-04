It seems like yesterday — before our “new normal” hit us like a train — when concerns about our kids and loved ones, not to mention ourselves, largely revolved around the usual suspect worries and fears. Needless to say, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things, but not everything. As we find new ways to care for and nurture our children and those around us, there are some silver linings in the clouds above; silver linings that even our access to Zoom technology can’t match.
One of these silver linings is the fundamental goodness and joy flowing through the young people in our community. I see it everywhere. For example, I see it in my children and granddaughters. In the young people and staff associated with a wonderful organization I serve called Youthprise. In the grade school-aged basketball players I referee when youth athletics are not on hold. Take a look around. See if I’m right. This fundamental goodness and joy are everywhere. Our shared challenge is to recognize and nurture it.
A couple of simple stories give me hope.
I’m not sure, but I may be the oldest referee in the Plymouth/Wayzata youth basketball system. For some reason, that feels like a responsibility. I try to be on my best behavior. Before every game, I gather coaches and talk about “good optics” as we play out our respective roles with the kids, and we discuss our expectations of one another. While our conversations probably do serve to set a positive tone, I am nevertheless amazed by some of the examples our kids set for the coaches and me; examples that seem to flow organically from the natural goodness and joy I’ve already mentioned.
Not long ago, toward the end of a closely contested third grade basketball game, the ball was knocked out of bounds – I thought – by the team dressed in white shirts. I blew my whistle and awarded the ball to the team wearing blue shirts; after which, a boy in blue immediately protested, “No, I knocked the ball out of bounds. It was me.” Surprised, I smiled and changed my call; confusing everyone on the sidelines not within earshot of my exchange with this very honest, blue-shirted third grader.
During the next break in play, I spoke with the blue team’s coach and explained my call and suggested he must be doing something right as a coach. I then asked him to point out the parents of the player who suggested I change my call. I walked over to a young mom who, upon hearing of her son’s honesty and my observation that she must be doing something pretty special as a parent, started to cry, bursting with pride. Lives are changed in those moments; we all become a little better for them.
Another third grade basketball story. This one revolves around a season-ending tournament game that found an eighth-seeded team facing a No. 1 seed, explaining the 52-0 score, with only a few minutes left to play. Despite the lopsided score, I will never forget the pure joy displayed by all the players when the losing team scored its first basket; matched only by their joy upon scoring a second and then a third basket. Pandemonium! Again, lives change in those moments.
Every coach and referee worth their salt knows the only true test of one’s success with a player is whether or not that young person returns the next season or, if not, remains confident enough to subsequently take on challenges in other areas.
As for me, I always feel a little cleaner after I spend time with the kids and young people in our community. So, in closing, though the challenges currently before us are daunting, keep a close eye on the young people in your life. They will lift your spirits with their innate goodness and joy. In the process, they will flourish in the warm glow of your attention.
Dan Haugen has a doctorate in social work, is a retired healthcare/social services and higher education executive and currently serves on the Wayzata School District’s Legislative Action Committee and the Youthprise Board of Directors.
