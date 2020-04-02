There are many unexpected joys and positive perks that come with aging. But there are some real clinkers, too. One of the worst is experiencing the loss of a loved one. But that’s part of growing older as well.
Sooner or later, all of us deal with the death of a parent, child, spouse or other special person in our lives. My turn came about a year ago when my wife of 64 years died. “They” tell me that the grieving experience is different for everyone. For me, it has been even harder than I imagined.
In many ways, my wife’s death sucked the life out of me as well. The initial manifestation of my mourning was relentless lethargy. Mustering the energy, will, motivation, ambition and interest to do life everyday has been a challenge. After suffering a similar loss, author Arthur Conan Doyle once admitted he felt paralyzed when it came to doing any productive work. I’ve shared that feeling.
Now over a year later, I can write about the experience. That’s progress. Along the way, I’ve learned a little about the nature of grief. Even though bereavement is private and personal, I want to share a few observations in case they may help someone else deal with a devastating loss:
• Grief touches every facet of life (e.g., physical, mental, emotional, social and spiritual). You can’t bury it or run from it. It demands attention. “Grief ignored will never go away,” wrote Thomas Lynch, an author and funeral director.
• There is no one right way to grieve. There is no formula or recipe. The best way to grieve is your way.
• There are, however, some common phases in the grieving process. Psychologists often break them down as pain, anger, adjustment and confirmation. The poet Emily Dickinson had her own version: chill, stupor and letting go. But none of these stages is absolutely predictable. And they certainly won’t always line up in order.
• There is no prescribed timetable for grieving. It takes what it takes. For some, grief is brief. For others, it is forever. I like the way writer J. Ryan Stradal describes one of his character’s bereavement: “Her grief was a forest with no trails, and she couldn’t guess how long her heart would walk through it.”
Some people think I should be “over it” by now. But I don’t want to be over it. Ever! I just want to live my life while continuing our sacred bond without her physical presence. I need more time.
• Expect the unexpected. Progress occurs on a jagged front. Just when you think you’ve regained control, some tear or memory or emotion will pop up unannounced and set you back. In AA, they call it a “slip,” and the preferred response is to start over. Start stronger. It works the same way with grief.
Along with the lessons above, I’ve also picked up four little tips that can help handle mourning. They won’t make it easy; but they can blunt the hurt. Here they are:
1. If you’re religious, draw strength from your faith. Pray as needed. Try meditation. Read inspirational literature.
2. Be kind to yourself. Give yourself some slack. Do as much of what you enjoy as you can handle. And never be ashamed of your sadness.
3. Ask for and accept help when needed. Try a support group. Family and friends can also give support and assistance. But other people can only do so much. Ultimately, it’s between you and the ongoing presence of the loved one you’ve lost.
4. Don’t be afraid to take comfort from platitudes. They may be corny, but they can become mantras for survival. My favorite is, “Don’t cry because it’s over; rejoice because it happened.”
These tips can be pieces in the bereavement puzzle. The rest you have to make up yourself.
Grief is a natural part of growing older. The journey is personal. Where it leads is open-ended. Throughout the process, I’ve found solace in the prophetic words of Joe Biden (who has suffered profound personal loss himself): “There will come a day…when the thought of your son or daughter or husband or wife will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye. It will happen.”
I’m waiting, Joe.
St. Louis Park resident Bob Ramsey is a lifelong educator, freelance writer and advocate for Vital Aging. He can be contacted at 952-922-9558.
