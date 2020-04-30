The Minnesota Department of Agriculture provided a $24,500 grant to SLP SEEDS for their innovative proposal to bring agriculture literacy and the popular Lunch and Learn program around food and nutrition skills to affordable housing residents through the SEEDS Feeds Tiny Mobile Farm.
Then, COVID-19 happened.
What SLP SEEDS does best is to teach people how to grow their own food and what to do with fresh food. All classes were immediately put on hold.
Despite all the challenges and loss of growing space, the 16-member SEEDS Feeds committee laid a response plan that still covered their goals for the MDA grant. Get garden education out to affordable housing, bring gardens to anyone who wants them, and make growing your own food more accessible through education, engagement and action. Thus was born #GardensGrowSLP!
The phase 1 goal is to get a minimum of 200 DIY Salad Kits out to families. The first 50 were delivered on April 20, 10 through STEP and 40 through volunteer distribution trees.
Phase 2, still in logistics planning as of this writing, is to get a minimum of 400 Gardens-in-a-Box out to SLP residents wanting to grow their own food. More gardens will go out as funding and donations come in.
Phase 2 includes the packaging and distribution of garden beds or containers with soil, plants, seeds, instructions and all the videos to show each of the plants each week. That weekly live online show, called “This Week in the Garden” will show each of the plants in the distribution and how they’re growing, what pests or diseases might be affecting them and how to organically manage those issues, plus how to harvest and replace plants when one finishes its cycle, all the way to seed saving.
Garden beds are available for free to SLP residents, but donations are encouraged by those who can afford to pay it forward.
Food bank gardens will still distribute harvest each week, especially to those unable to grow their own food.
Advisory Board Member, Chef Patrick Conway, is making videos along with many others, to show how to use or preserve the harvest and even make food from the scraps to stretch your food dollars. Others will teach how to use the food scraps for composting into nutrient-rich soil amendments.
Phase 3 will continue the advocacy and work toward a community-driven equitable food action plan to address food insecurity with an aim to eliminate hunger; to prepare for disasters that affect food distributions (for which now we will have actual quantitative and qualitative data that can be collected from participants in the #GardensGrowSLP project); and to ensure all have equitable access to affordable, safe fresh food and knowledge provided on how to use or store that food to best stretch food budget dollars.
If you’d like plants, seeds, a garden bed (all donation-based or free) or would like to participate in the creation of the community-driven equitable food action plan, go to SLPSEEDS.org or call Operations Manager Ariel Steinman at 612-322-2089.
Julie Rappaport is the founder and Ariel Steinman is the operations manager of SLP SEEDS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.