To the Class of 2020,
To the class that had its senior year upended yet remained #TonkaStrong,
To the class that stands out in my mind as one of the strongest, funniest and most compassionate I’ve had the pleasure to know.
As I sit down to write this, I struggle to come up with the words I think may inspire you, encourage you and celebrate you best.
Perhaps, it boils down to three words that I have found wisdom in, particularly this year, and that I believe you may as well.
The first is patience. This year has been all about patience. You have worked hard throughout your school career in the four A’s: academics, arts, athletics and activities. You have given it your all and excelled in each area. You have earned the right to end your year with joy and celebration, and yet we find ourselves in a place we could not have imagined in February. Even though some of the milestones look different now, nothing can take away from each of your accomplishments and the legacy each of you leaves.
Getting through all of this with grace has required patience, and I have been so impressed by the way you have handled the disruptions and disappointments. As you venture forward to your next destination in life, keep practicing that patience. Let it lead you, because it will serve you well. Don’t rush the journey. Soak up all you can. Listen and learn from the people and experiences that surround you, especially the ones that test your patience.
Next, hope. While I know that hope is not a strategy, and it doesn’t make everything all right when everything is feeling all wrong, I have seen how hope has stayed strong for you. Keep it alive. It can be a guiding force in your life. Dream big and keep hoping for the best for yourself and for others. Let your imagination, your ambition and your strength of spirit carry you forward, even on days when you feel like you’d rather just stand still. Surround yourself with other dreamers, too – with those who lift you up, who challenge you in a good, positive way and who make your path forward a good one.
And finally, courage. Discover the world. Seek out new adventures. Learn from people who have perspectives and experiences different than your own. Practice kindness, even if it’s unpopular. Be a change-maker. Take risks. Do good. Do the right thing – even when it’s hard.
You are a caring, collaborative and inspirational class of leaders. I am inspired by you every day. I am in awe of your talents. Keep up that momentum! Carry it with you as you leave our halls and classrooms and forge your way forward
Seniors, I am grateful for all you’ve done. Know that you positively impacted our entire community and that you made it stronger. You’ve made me a better principal – and a better person.
Know that you’ve made a difference. And, more than anything, know that you will be missed.
Keep it real, Tonka.
Jeff Erickson is principal of Minnetonka High School.
